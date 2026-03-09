Mouhamadou Gueye News: Scores season-high points in loss
Gueye recorded 28 points (10-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block across 38 minutes during Sunday's 137-100 G League loss versus the Vipers.
Gueye had a productive outing despite the loss, setting new season-high totals in both points scored and steals. The 27-year-old also shot 50.0 percent from the floor and is now averaging 12.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks across 38 appearances this season.
Mouhamadou Gueye
Free Agent
