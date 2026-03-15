Mouhamadou Gueye News: Solid output against Valley

Gueye racked up 30 points (11-16 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block over 38 minutes in Saturday's 125-116 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Gueye extended a high-scoring streak and was especially successful from beyond the arc Saturday, notching a season-high four three-pointers. The forward also surpassed five assists for the second time this season. He should remain valuable for a field-goal accuracy that hasn't dropped below 50.0 percent in the last six games since he moved to the starting lineup.