Mouhamadou Gueye News: Strong line in finale

Gueye posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 29 minutes during Sunday's 149-128 loss to the Mavericks.

Gueye, who signed with the Bulls in late April, ended up with two appearances and averages of 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.7 minutes per contest. He spent most of the season with the Windy City Bulls in the G League where he averaged 14.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks in 29.0 minutes per contest.