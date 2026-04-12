Mouhamed Gueye Injury: Cleared to play Sunday

Gueye (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against Miami, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Gueye was initially tagged as questionable due to right shoulder inflammation, but the third-year pro has been given the green light to play in Sunday's regular-season finale. He's averaging 15.3 minutes per game this season but should operate in an expanded role against the Heat due to the absences of Onyeka Okongwu (finger), Jonathan Kuminga (knee) and Jalen Johnson (rest).