Mouhamed Gueye headshot

Mouhamed Gueye Injury: Questionable to return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 6:12pm

Gueye (hip) is questionable to return to Monday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Knicks.

Gueye took a hard fall and sustained a right hip contusion at the 5:33 mark of the first quarter, remaining down for several minutes before walking to the locker room under his own power. If he's unable to return Monday, Tony Bradley will operate as the primary backup center to Onyeka Okongwu.

Mouhamed Gueye
Atlanta Hawks
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