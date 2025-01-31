Mouhamed Gueye News: Another solid showing as starter
Gueye posted eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three steals, two rebounds, one assist and one block in 16 minutes during Thursday's 137-115 loss to the Cavaliers.
With Bogdan Bogdanovic (personal) out again and Jalen Johnson (shoulder) officially done for the year, Gueye got another spot start. He delivered once again, nabbing a career high in steals and logging contributions across the stat sheet. He's now averaging 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds on 50 percent shooting as a starter. However, Gueye's already modest fantasy value could dip once Bogdanovic returns and Zaccharie Risacher (adductor) sheds his minutes restriction. His next chance to start comes Saturday against the Pacers.
