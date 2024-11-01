Fantasy Basketball
Mouhamed Gueye News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Gueye was assigned to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Friday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Gueye will join the Skyhawks Friday, though he could be recalled as soon as Friday's game against the Kings, according to Rowland. The 21-year-old has appeared in just one contest for the Hawks this season, during which he scored two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across three minutes.

