Mouhamed Gueye News: Assigned to G League on Saturday
The Hawks assigned Gueye to the College Park Skyhawks on Saturday. He didn't play in the Skyhawks' 107-101 win over the Herd due to rest purposes.
Gueye got the night off in the G League after posting the first double-double of his NBA career during Friday's win over the Bucks. The 22-year-old has bounced between the NBA and G League levels of late, averaging 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks across 20.0 minutes per game in his last four NBA appearances.
