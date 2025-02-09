Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mouhamed Gueye headshot

Mouhamed Gueye News: Assigned to G League on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

The Hawks assigned Gueye to the College Park Skyhawks on Saturday. He didn't play in the Skyhawks' 107-101 win over the Herd due to rest purposes.

Gueye got the night off in the G League after posting the first double-double of his NBA career during Friday's win over the Bucks. The 22-year-old has bounced between the NBA and G League levels of late, averaging 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks across 20.0 minutes per game in his last four NBA appearances.

Mouhamed Gueye
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now