Mouhamed Gueye headshot

Mouhamed Gueye News: Available to return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Gueye (hip) is available to return to Monday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Knicks.

Gueye went to the locker room after suffering a right hip contusion at the 5:33 mark of the first quarter but has since returned to the bench and is available to play. With Jock Landale (ankle) out, Gueye is the primary backup to Onyeka Okongwu at center and should see action over the remainder of Monday's contest.

Mouhamed Gueye
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mouhamed Gueye See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mouhamed Gueye See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
53 days ago