Mouhamed Gueye News: Available to return Monday

Gueye (hip) is available to return to Monday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Knicks.

Gueye went to the locker room after suffering a right hip contusion at the 5:33 mark of the first quarter but has since returned to the bench and is available to play. With Jock Landale (ankle) out, Gueye is the primary backup to Onyeka Okongwu at center and should see action over the remainder of Monday's contest.