Gueye is in the Hawks' starting lineup against the Bucks on Sunday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Gueye will replace Vit Krejci in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest. Gueye has averaged 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.1 blocks over 16.1 minutes per game since the All-Star break.