Mouhamed Gueye headshot

Mouhamed Gueye News: Back to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 11:28am

After being recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Gueye has been assigned back to the College Park Skyhawks by the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

While Gueye was elevated for Atlanta's NBA Cup game against the Knicks on Wednesday, he did not play and was immediately sent back to the G League. Gueye will likely remain with the Skyhawks moving forward barring injury, and only appear on the court for Atlanta in garbage time situations.

Mouhamed Gueye
Atlanta Hawks
