Mouhamed Gueye

Mouhamed Gueye News: Back with ATL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 2:42pm

Gueye was recalled from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Friday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Gueye was assigned to the G League on Friday and recalled the same day. However, the 21-year-old is not expected to play a significant role in the rotation and has appeared in just one matchup for the Hawks this season, during which he scored two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across three minutes.

Mouhamed Gueye
Atlanta Hawks
