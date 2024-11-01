Mouhamed Gueye News: Back with ATL

Gueye was recalled from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Friday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Gueye was assigned to the G League on Friday and recalled the same day. However, the 21-year-old is not expected to play a significant role in the rotation and has appeared in just one matchup for the Hawks this season, during which he scored two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across three minutes.