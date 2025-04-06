Mouhamed Gueye News: Bench role against Utah

Gueye will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Jazz, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After starting the last four games for the Hawks, Gueye will be in the second unit for Atlanta on Sunday against Utah. In four games in a reserve role this season, Gueye is averaging 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 37.5 percent from the field.