Mouhamed Gueye headshot

Mouhamed Gueye News: Bench role against Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Gueye will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Jazz, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After starting the last four games for the Hawks, Gueye will be in the second unit for Atlanta on Sunday against Utah. In four games in a reserve role this season, Gueye is averaging 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 37.5 percent from the field.

Mouhamed Gueye
Atlanta Hawks
