Gueye posted 17 points (6-13 FG), 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 112-108 overtime win over the Cleveland Charge.

Gueye's 13 rebounds helped him tie with Kevon Harris for the most on College Park. Gueye also tallied a team-high plus-21 point differential during Tuesday's overtime victory.