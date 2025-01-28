Mouhamed Gueye News: Drops 11 points in spot start

Gueye racked up 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 100-96 loss to Houston.

Gueye was unexpectedly named as a started Tuesday, filling in for Zaccharie Risacher who was resting on the second night of a back-to-back. It was the first start of Gueye's career and just the fourth time he has appeared in a game all season. While this is a feel-good situation, there is no reason to think he will step into a consistent role, assuming the Hawks can stay relatively healthy.