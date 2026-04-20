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Mouhamed Gueye News: Exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 6:12pm

Gueye (undisclosed) went to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Knicks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Gueye took a hard fall at the 5:33 mark and remained down for several minutes before walking to the locker room under his own power. He's the primary backup at center to Onyeka Okongwu with Jock Landale (ankle) inactive, and if Gueye is unable to return, it could push Tony Bradley into a larger role for the remainder of Monday's game.

Mouhamed Gueye
Atlanta Hawks
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