Mouhamed Gueye News: First double-double of NBA career

Gueye registered 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and four blocks over 23 minutes during Friday's 115-110 win over the Bucks.

Gueye has spent most of the 2024-25 regular season in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks, but he was recalled by the Hawks prior to Friday's contest. The 2023 second-round pick played a pivotal role for the Hawks off the bench and was on the floor during crunch time as the Bucks attempted to mount a comeback. In the process, Gueye logged a season-high in points and rebounds en route to recording the first double-double of his NBA career. He'll take that momentum into Saturday's road contest against the Wizards.