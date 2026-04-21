Mouhamed Gueye News: Goes scoreless in win

Gueye notched zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in five minutes during Monday's 107-106 win over the Knicks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Gueye played just five minutes, continuing to serve as a makeshift backup, highlighting the fact that Atlanta is certainly not blessed with center depth at the moment. Both he and Tony Bradley are really the only two backup options right now, with neither providing reliable production.