Mouhamed Gueye News: Heads to G League

The Hawks assigned Gueye to the College Park Skyhawks on Saturday.

After starting at power forward and tallying 15 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and two steals across 23 minutes Friday in the Hawks' 115-110 win over the Bucks, Gueye didn't stick around with the parent club for Saturday's 125-111 win over the Wizards. Gueye should be back with Atlanta sooner rather than later, but he may not be in line for regular playing time when the Hawks have most of their key forwards and centers available.