Mouhamed Gueye News: Logs double-double in G League

Gueye played 33 minutes Saturday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 112-109 win over Maine and logged 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Gueye hauled in a season-high 15 rebounds en route to recording his fourth double-double of the season. The two-way player hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 4 and will likely continue to spend the majority of his time in the G League.