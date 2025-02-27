Mouhamed Gueye News: Minimal impact in loss

Gueye tallied five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 12 minutes in Wednesday's 131-109 loss to the Heat.

Gueye made his sixth straight start Wednesday but didn't get meaningful playing time in a blowout loss. Since being inserted into the starting lineup, the 22-year-old is averaging 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 14.3 minutes. Instead of Gueye, the Hawks have been using Georges Niang more frequently at power forward.