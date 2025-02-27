Fantasy Basketball
Mouhamed Gueye headshot

Mouhamed Gueye News: Minimal impact in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 10:31am

Gueye tallied five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 12 minutes in Wednesday's 131-109 loss to the Heat.

Gueye made his sixth straight start Wednesday but didn't get meaningful playing time in a blowout loss. Since being inserted into the starting lineup, the 22-year-old is averaging 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 14.3 minutes. Instead of Gueye, the Hawks have been using Georges Niang more frequently at power forward.

Mouhamed Gueye
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
