Mouhamed Gueye News: Modest showing in G League

Gueye totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes Friday in the G League College Park Skyhawks' 108-103 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Gueye managed to bounce back from a four-point showing Wednesday, and he tied his best mark of the season with two made triples. He's been reliable on the glass to start the campaign, grabbing seven or more rebounds in four of his first five appearances.