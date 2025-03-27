Mouhamed Gueye News: Moving to bench role

Gueye isn't starting Thursday's game against the Heat.

Gueye will come off the bench for the first time since Feb. 7, as the Hawks have elected to change up the starting five. The Washington State product has been quiet across the board of late, averaging 4.1 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.6 minutes over his last seven appearances. Vit Krejci will be penciled into the starting lineup in Gueye's place.