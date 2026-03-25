Mouhamed Gueye headshot

Mouhamed Gueye News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 3:41pm

Gueye will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Gueye made back-to-back starts due to the absence of Jalen Johnson, but with Johnson back in action Wednesday, he'll return to a reserve role. In 61 appearances off the bench this season, Gueye is averaging 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds across 14.2 minutes.

Mouhamed Gueye
Atlanta Hawks
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