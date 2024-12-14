Mouhamed Gueye News: Recalled by Hawks

Gueye was recalled by the Hawks on Saturday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Gueye was also recalled by the club prior to Wednesday's 108-100 Quarterfinals win over the Knicks before reverting back to the G League the next day. He will be elevated again prior to Saturday's Semifinals contest to be along with the team. However, it remains to be seen if he will be active.