Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mouhamed Gueye headshot

Mouhamed Gueye News: Recalled by Hawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 7:53am

Gueye was recalled by the Hawks on Saturday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Gueye was also recalled by the club prior to Wednesday's 108-100 Quarterfinals win over the Knicks before reverting back to the G League the next day. He will be elevated again prior to Saturday's Semifinals contest to be along with the team. However, it remains to be seen if he will be active.

Mouhamed Gueye
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now