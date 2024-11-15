Mouhamed Gueye News: Recalled from G League
Gueye was recalled from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Thursday.
Gueye is expected to continue bouncing around the G League and NBA level throughout the season as he was just assigned to the Skyhawks on Wednesday. The 22-year-old center has made two regular-season appearances for Atlanta this season, during which he averaged 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds across 5.5 minutes per game.
