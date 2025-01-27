Mouhamed Gueye News: Rejoins parent club

The Hawks recalled Gueye from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday.

Gueye will suit up Monday for Atlanta's game against Minnesota, but even with the Hawks ruling out four players and listing three others as questionable, the second-year big man may not crack head coach Quin Snyder's rotation. The 22-year-old possesses a spot on Atlanta's 15-man roster but has played just six total minutes over two appearances all season.