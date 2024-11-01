Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mouhamed Gueye headshot

Mouhamed Gueye News: Returns from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 8:22am

Atlanta recalled Gueye from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Friday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Gueye was assigned to the G League on Friday and recalled the same day. The 21-year-old will be available off the bench for Friday's game against the Kings but isn't a lock to be included in head coach Quin Snyder's rotation, even with injuries piling up for Atlanta.

Mouhamed Gueye
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now