Mouhamed Gueye News: Returns from G League

Atlanta recalled Gueye from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Friday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Gueye was assigned to the G League on Friday and recalled the same day. The 21-year-old will be available off the bench for Friday's game against the Kings but isn't a lock to be included in head coach Quin Snyder's rotation, even with injuries piling up for Atlanta.