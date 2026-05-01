Mouhamed Gueye News: Sees 10 minutes in loss

Gueye racked up two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in nine minutes during Thursday's 140-89 loss to New York in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Playing in his third NBA season, Gueye was mostly a depth player for the Hawks in 2025-26. Across 77 regular-season contests, he averaged 15.3 minutes per game with 4.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 steals on 45.2 percent shooting from the field. The Hawks hold a $2.4 million team option ahead of the 2026-27 season.