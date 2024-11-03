Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mouhamed Gueye headshot

Mouhamed Gueye News: Sent to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

The Hawks assigned Gueye to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Saturday.

Though Atlanta is expected to be without multiple rotation players in Sunday's game against the Pelicans, the team is comfortable enough with its depth to send Gueye to the G League. The second-year big man hasn't seen much run through Atlanta's first six games, making just one three-minute garbage-time cameo in a 24-point loss to the Thunder last Sunday.

Mouhamed Gueye
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now