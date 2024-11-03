Mouhamed Gueye News: Sent to G League

The Hawks assigned Gueye to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Saturday.

Though Atlanta is expected to be without multiple rotation players in Sunday's game against the Pelicans, the team is comfortable enough with its depth to send Gueye to the G League. The second-year big man hasn't seen much run through Atlanta's first six games, making just one three-minute garbage-time cameo in a 24-point loss to the Thunder last Sunday.