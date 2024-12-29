Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mouhamed Gueye headshot

Mouhamed Gueye News: Sent to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 8:17am

Atlanta assigned Gueye to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Saturday.

The 22-year-old possesses a spot on Atlanta's 15-man roster, but he's likely to see most of his playing time in the G League this season. However, with Larry Nance suffering a hand injury in Saturday's win over Miami, and with Onyeka Okongwu (knee) still on the mend, Gueye could be recalled in short order to provide depth in the frontcourt for Atlanta in Sunday's game in Toronto.

Mouhamed Gueye
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now