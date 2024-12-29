Mouhamed Gueye News: Sent to G League

Atlanta assigned Gueye to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Saturday.

The 22-year-old possesses a spot on Atlanta's 15-man roster, but he's likely to see most of his playing time in the G League this season. However, with Larry Nance suffering a hand injury in Saturday's win over Miami, and with Onyeka Okongwu (knee) still on the mend, Gueye could be recalled in short order to provide depth in the frontcourt for Atlanta in Sunday's game in Toronto.