Mouhamed Gueye News: Starting Saturday

Gueye is part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Jalen Johnson (shoulder) will miss his first game of the season, which will open up a spot in the starting lineup for Gueye. In five starts this season, Gueye is averaging 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks across 28.6.