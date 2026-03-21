Mouhamed Gueye headshot

Mouhamed Gueye News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Gueye is part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Jalen Johnson (shoulder) will miss his first game of the season, which will open up a spot in the starting lineup for Gueye. In five starts this season, Gueye is averaging 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks across 28.6.

Mouhamed Gueye
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mouhamed Gueye See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mouhamed Gueye See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
23 days ago