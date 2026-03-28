Mouhamed Gueye News: Starting Saturday
Gueye will start Saturday's game against the Kings, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
With Dyson Daniels (toe) sidelined for the second leg of this back-to-back, Gueye will step into the starting five. As a starter this season (seven games), the 23-year-old power forward has averaged 10.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in 27.3 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mouhamed Gueye See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mouhamed Gueye See More