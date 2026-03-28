Mouhamed Gueye headshot

Mouhamed Gueye News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Gueye will start Saturday's game against the Kings, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With Dyson Daniels (toe) sidelined for the second leg of this back-to-back, Gueye will step into the starting five. As a starter this season (seven games), the 23-year-old power forward has averaged 10.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in 27.3 minutes per contest.

Mouhamed Gueye
Atlanta Hawks
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