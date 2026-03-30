Mouhamed Gueye News: Won't start Monday

Gueye won't start Monday's game against the Celtics.

With Onyeka Okongwu (finger) and Dyson Daniels (toe) back in action, Gueye will slide to the second unit. He has averaged just 10.0 minutes per game while shooting 12.5 percent from the field over his last five appearances off the bench, though he could see a bump in minutes due to Jock Landale (illness) being out.