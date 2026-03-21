Moussa Cisse Injury: Absent in G League game
Cisse missed Friday's 110-103 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves while dealing with a right shoulder injury.
Cisse headed to the sidelines after being very productive over his last few G League performances. The two-way center is now working on his recovery, and it's unclear if he'll return to action in the remaining regular-season contests. Despite being unused by the Mavericks since March 6, he posted a double-double in each of his last five outings for the Legends. Jamarion Sharp featured as a center in Cisse's place Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Cisse See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 742 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2456 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2258 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Start/Sit: Key Starts include Sensabaugh & Demin61 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Cisse See More