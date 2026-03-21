Moussa Cisse headshot

Moussa Cisse Injury: Absent in G League game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Cisse missed Friday's 110-103 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves while dealing with a right shoulder injury.

Cisse headed to the sidelines after being very productive over his last few G League performances. The two-way center is now working on his recovery, and it's unclear if he'll return to action in the remaining regular-season contests. Despite being unused by the Mavericks since March 6, he posted a double-double in each of his last five outings for the Legends. Jamarion Sharp featured as a center in Cisse's place Friday.

Moussa Cisse
Dallas Mavericks
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