Moussa Cisse Injury: Misses G League game with neck pain
Cisse didn't play Thursday in the G League Texas Legends' 122-119 loss to the Austin Spurs due to neck pain.
Since he's eligible to play in just four more games at the NBA level this season while he's signed to a two-way deal, Cisse had appeared in the Legends' previous two contests before the neck issue prevented him from being available Thursday. Once he's cleared to play, Cisse should step back in as the starting center for the Legends. Through 11 appearances in the G League this season, Cisse is averaging 13.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 assists in 26.6 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Cisse See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 734 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2448 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2250 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Start/Sit: Key Starts include Sensabaugh & Demin53 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Cisse See More