Moussa Cisse Injury: Misses G League game with neck pain

Cisse didn't play Thursday in the G League Texas Legends' 122-119 loss to the Austin Spurs due to neck pain.

Since he's eligible to play in just four more games at the NBA level this season while he's signed to a two-way deal, Cisse had appeared in the Legends' previous two contests before the neck issue prevented him from being available Thursday. Once he's cleared to play, Cisse should step back in as the starting center for the Legends. Through 11 appearances in the G League this season, Cisse is averaging 13.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 assists in 26.6 minutes.