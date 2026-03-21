Moussa Cisse Injury: Sits out G League game
Cisse was inactive Friday in the G League Texas Legends' 110-103 loss to the Iowa Wolves due to a right shoulder injury.
Cisse has made each of his last four appearances in the G League while he has limited availability remaining at the NBA level with the Mavericks under the terms of his two-way contract. Dallas is listing Cisse was questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers with no injury designation, so the shoulder issue that prevented the rookie center from playing in the G League on Friday is unlikely to be a factor if the Mavericks decide to keep him active. Cisse is able to suit up for four of Dallas' remaining 12 contests.
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