Moussa Cisse headshot

Moussa Cisse News: Available against Bulls

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Cisse (two-way) is available for Sunday's game against Chicago.

The Mavericks are running thin for the final regular-season game of the 2025-26 campaign, so Cisse's services will be necessary. The 23-year-old has been in the lineup for Dallas in the last two games, combining for 18 points, 17 rebounds, two steals and four blocks across 41 minutes of action.

Moussa Cisse
Dallas Mavericks
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