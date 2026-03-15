Moussa Cisse News: Back in action in G League

Cisse (neck) posted 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes Saturday in the G League Texas Legends' 128-106 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Cisse missed the Legends' previous game Thursday against the Spurs after experiencing neck pain, but the two-way center returned to action Saturday without any restrictions. Though Dallas lists top center Daniel Gafford (illness) as doubtful for Sunday's game in Cleveland, Cisse isn't expected to join the parent club for that contest while his availability at the NBA level is limited for the rest of the season. Cisse is eligible to be active for just four of the Mavericks' remaining 15 contests, and since he's being listed as doubtful on the official injury report, he appears unlikely to burn one of those games Sunday.