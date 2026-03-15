Moussa Cisse headshot

Moussa Cisse News: Back in action in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 7:39am

Cisse (neck) posted 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes Saturday in the G League Texas Legends' 128-106 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Cisse missed the Legends' previous game Thursday against the Spurs after experiencing neck pain, but the two-way center returned to action Saturday without any restrictions. Though Dallas lists top center Daniel Gafford (illness) as doubtful for Sunday's game in Cleveland, Cisse isn't expected to join the parent club for that contest while his availability at the NBA level is limited for the rest of the season. Cisse is eligible to be active for just four of the Mavericks' remaining 15 contests, and since he's being listed as doubtful on the official injury report, he appears unlikely to burn one of those games Sunday.

Moussa Cisse
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Cisse See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Cisse See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
36 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Dan Bruno
50 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
52 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Start/Sit: Key Starts include Sensabaugh & Demin
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Start/Sit: Key Starts include Sensabaugh & Demin
Author Image
Adam King
55 days ago