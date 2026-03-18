Moussa Cisse News: Big defensive output in G League

Cisse tallied 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-6 FT), 16 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes Tuesday in the G League Texas Legends' 108-104 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Cisse is eligible to play in just four of the Mavericks' remaining 13 games on the season, and since his availability at the NBA level has been limited, he's been seeing more opportunities in the G League lately. The undrafted rookie out of Memphis rolled to his fifth double-double in six appearances with the Legends since the All-Star break. Cisse will rejoin the Mavericks for Wednesday's home game against the Hawks, but he's being listed as questionable for that contest while the team weighs whether to burn one of his remaining four active games. The decision to use Cisse will likely hinge on the status of fellow center Daniel Gafford (illness), who is listed as questionable.