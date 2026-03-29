Moussa Cisse News: Efficient outing in G League finale

Cisse recorded 29 points (11-13 FG, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, six blocks and two steals across 34 minutes Sunday in the G League Texas Legends' 134-116 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The two-way rookie was a force on the paint on both ends of the court, with his efforts leading Texas to a comfortable win in its season finale. Cisse ended up making 16 total appearances for the Legends, averaging 14.8 points (on 64.1 percent shooting from the field), 13.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.4 assists and 0.7 steals in 27.7 minutes per game. While Cisse will now rejoin the Mavericks for the remainder of the season, he'll still have limited availability due to the terms of his two-way contract. Cisse has been active for 46 games at the NBA level and is thus eligible to play in only four of the Mavericks' remaining eight contests. Dallas is listing Cisse as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Timberwolves as the team contemplates whether to burn one of his remaining four active games.