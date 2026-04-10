Moussa Cisse headshot

Moussa Cisse News: Five defensive stoppers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Cisse accumulated seven points (3-5 FG, 1-5 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 19 minutes during Friday's 139-120 loss to San Antonio.

Cisse recorded at least five combined steals and blocks for the second time in his past three games, once again flashing some nice defensive upside. Although his role has been sporadic, Cisse has demonstrated enough to at least keep himself relevant when available. With one game remaining in the season, Cisse makes for a viable streaming option for anyone needing rebounds and blocks.

Moussa Cisse
Dallas Mavericks
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