Moussa Cisse News: Grabs 20 rebounds in season finale

Cisse produced 17 points (6-15 FG, 5-6 FT), 20 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 41 minutes during Sunday's 149-128 win over the Bulls.

Cisse impressed with a season-ending second double-double. The center position has been a frustrating issue for the Mavericks, who tried to move on after the Anthony Davis debacle with an injury-riddled crew of big men. The undrafted rookie logged several double-digit rebound totals during his tenures with the parent club, and his potential could persuade the Mavericks to thin out the depth at center in the offseason.