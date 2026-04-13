Moussa Cisse headshot

Moussa Cisse News: Grabs 20 rebounds in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Cisse produced 17 points (6-15 FG, 5-6 FT), 20 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 41 minutes during Sunday's 149-128 win over the Bulls.

Cisse impressed with a season-ending second double-double. The center position has been a frustrating issue for the Mavericks, who tried to move on after the Anthony Davis debacle with an injury-riddled crew of big men. The undrafted rookie logged several double-digit rebound totals during his tenures with the parent club, and his potential could persuade the Mavericks to thin out the depth at center in the offseason.

Moussa Cisse
Dallas Mavericks
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