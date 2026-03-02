Moussa Cisse headshot

Moussa Cisse News: Hauls in 12 boards off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 11:47am

Cisse finished Sunday's 100-87 loss to Oklahoma City with zero points (0-1 FG) and 12 rebounds in 21 minutes.

Cisse collected double-digit boards for the fifth time this year. The 23-year-old big man is a two-way player for the Mavericks and has a limited number of games he can be available at the NBA level, unless Dallas converts him to a standard deal at some point.

Moussa Cisse
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Cisse See More
