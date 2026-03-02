Moussa Cisse News: Hauls in 12 boards off bench
Cisse finished Sunday's 100-87 loss to Oklahoma City with zero points (0-1 FG) and 12 rebounds in 21 minutes.
Cisse collected double-digit boards for the fifth time this year. The 23-year-old big man is a two-way player for the Mavericks and has a limited number of games he can be available at the NBA level, unless Dallas converts him to a standard deal at some point.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Cisse See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 723 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2437 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2239 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Start/Sit: Key Starts include Sensabaugh & Demin42 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Cisse See More