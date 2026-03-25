Moussa Cisse News: Not available Wednesday
Cisse (two-way) is listed out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Cisse hasn't suited up for the Mavericks since March 6 while the team continues to manage his availability as the season winds down. After Wednesday, the undrafted rookie out of Memphis will be eligible to play in four of the Mavericks' final nine games while he remains signed to a two-way deal. Cisse's most recent game action came in the G League back on Sunday, when he played 28 minutes and recorded 17 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in the Texas Legends' 109-106 win over the Iowa Wolves. He had missed the Legends' previous game Friday against the Wolves due to a right shoulder injury.
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