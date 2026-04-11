Moussa Cisse News: Probable versus Chicago

Cisse (two-way) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Chicago.

Cisse has appeared in the Mavericks' last two games, most recently finishing with seven points, eight assists, two steals and three blocks across 19 minutes in Friday's 139-120 loss to San Antonio. With Daniel Gafford (rest), P.J. Washington (elbow) and Marvin Bagley (shoulder) doubtful for this contest, Cisse could continue to see action. There's also a chance he will start for the second time during the 2025-26 campaign.