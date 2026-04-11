Moussa Cisse headshot

Moussa Cisse News: Probable versus Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 1:13pm

Cisse (two-way) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Chicago.

Cisse has appeared in the Mavericks' last two games, most recently finishing with seven points, eight assists, two steals and three blocks across 19 minutes in Friday's 139-120 loss to San Antonio. With Daniel Gafford (rest), P.J. Washington (elbow) and Marvin Bagley (shoulder) doubtful for this contest, Cisse could continue to see action. There's also a chance he will start for the second time during the 2025-26 campaign.

Moussa Cisse
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Cisse See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Cisse See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
63 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Dan Bruno
77 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
79 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Start/Sit: Key Starts include Sensabaugh & Demin
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Start/Sit: Key Starts include Sensabaugh & Demin
Author Image
Adam King
82 days ago