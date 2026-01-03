Cisse was dominant on the defensive side of the floor during Friday's G League win. He has accumulated 10 blocks, 32 rebounds and 32 points across his two outings with the Legends and could remain in the G League to get more playing time. He's appeared in 20 regular-season games (including one start) in the NBA for the Mavericks, but he's appeared in just one of Dallas' last eight games (Dec. 27 against the Kings). There doesn't appear to be a clear path to NBA plying time for Cisse unless Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford or Dwight Powell were to miss time.