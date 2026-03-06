Moussa Cisse headshot

Moussa Cisse News: Swats three shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 10:47pm

Cisse notched six points (3-5 FG), seven rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 120-100 loss to Boston.

With Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Marvin Bagley (neck) sidelined for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Cisse saw increased playing time and even logged more minutes than starter Dwight Powell (15 minutes). Cisse was fairly productive in this one, grabbing seven boards and recording a game-high three blocks. The big man has just four games of eligibility left at the NBA level while on a two-way contract, so he isn't likely to suit up unless Gafford and Bagley both continue to miss time.

