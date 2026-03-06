Moussa Cisse News: Swats three shots in loss
Cisse notched six points (3-5 FG), seven rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 120-100 loss to Boston.
With Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Marvin Bagley (neck) sidelined for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Cisse saw increased playing time and even logged more minutes than starter Dwight Powell (15 minutes). Cisse was fairly productive in this one, grabbing seven boards and recording a game-high three blocks. The big man has just four games of eligibility left at the NBA level while on a two-way contract, so he isn't likely to suit up unless Gafford and Bagley both continue to miss time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Cisse See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 727 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2441 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2243 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Start/Sit: Key Starts include Sensabaugh & Demin46 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Cisse See More