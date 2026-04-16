Moussa Diabate Injury: Added to injury report
Diabate is questionable for Friday's Play-In Tournament game against the Magic due to left hip soreness.
It's not clear as to when Diabate picked up this injury, as he logged 36 minutes during Tuesday's overtime win over the Heat. The team will presumably monitor the injury closely leading up to tipoff and should have more information to share on his availability closer to game time.
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