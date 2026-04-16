Moussa Diabate headshot

Moussa Diabate Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 2:04pm

Diabate is questionable for Friday's Play-In Tournament game against the Magic due to left hip soreness.

It's not clear as to when Diabate picked up this injury, as he logged 36 minutes during Tuesday's overtime win over the Heat. The team will presumably monitor the injury closely leading up to tipoff and should have more information to share on his availability closer to game time.

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Diabate See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Diabate See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Dan Bruno
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
23 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 18
Rotowire Staff
29 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 13
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 13
Rotowire Staff
34 days ago