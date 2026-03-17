Moussa Diabate Injury: Doesn't return Tuesday
Diabate exited Tuesday's 136-106 win over the Heat in the fourth quarter and did not return due to an apparent left hand injury, finishing with eight points (4-6 FG), 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes.
Diabate bounced back following a four-point, five-rebound performance during Saturday's loss to San Antonio, though he seemingly picked up a hand injury late in the fourth quarter Tuesday. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday's game against the Magic. If the big man is forced to miss time, Ryan Kalkbrenner would likely see increased playing time, while Xavier Tillman could enter the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Diabate See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 134 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 116 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 116 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 413 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 314 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Diabate See More