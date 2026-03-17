Moussa Diabate Injury: Doesn't return Tuesday

Diabate exited Tuesday's 136-106 win over the Heat in the fourth quarter and did not return due to an apparent left hand injury, finishing with eight points (4-6 FG), 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes.

Diabate bounced back following a four-point, five-rebound performance during Saturday's loss to San Antonio, though he seemingly picked up a hand injury late in the fourth quarter Tuesday. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday's game against the Magic. If the big man is forced to miss time, Ryan Kalkbrenner would likely see increased playing time, while Xavier Tillman could enter the rotation.